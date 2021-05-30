Five Police Officers Hit by Car in Staten Island

Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 11:27 am |

NEW YORK -

New York City police officers at a crime scene. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Five NYPD officers were struck by a car on Sunday morning in Staten Island.

The plainclothes officers were setting up barriers near Livermore and Forest Avenues in Elm Park around 10 a.m. when the incident occured, a police spokesperson told Hamodia.

Four were taken to Richmond University Medical Center, and a fifth refused treatment.

The driver remained at the scene, and the cause of accident is being investigated. Charges have yet to be determined, the spokesperson told Hamodia. It is unclear if it was intentional or if the driver even knew the plainclothes officers were police.

