Sa’ar Turns Down Netanyahu’s ‘Triple Rotation’ Offer

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:44 am |

New Hope Chairman MK Gideon Saar. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

New Hope Chairman MK Gideon Sa’ar has rejected Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s offer to Yamina’s Naftali Bennett and Sa’ar for a “triple rotation government” whereby Sa’ar would serve first as Prime Minister for the first period of a year and a quarter, after which Netanyahu would serve as Prime Minister for two years, and Bennett would serve third as Prime Minister for a year and a quarter.

“Our position and commitment was and remains: to switch Netanyahu’s regime. We will continue to act accordingly,” Sa’ar responded.

“A warm recommendation for the coming days: Ignore the spins.”

Bennett has reportedly placed an ultimatum on party co-leader MK Ayelet Shaked, stipulating that she must finalize a deal for the formation of a right-wing government by 10 p.m. Sunday or he will agree to form a government with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, Channel 12 News reported.

The report states that Sa’ar has not responded to the offer made by the Likud on Friday for a rotation deal. Shaked’s efforts are focusing on Sa’ar. If there are no dramatic changes, Bennett is expected to officially announce Sunday night his agreement to sit with Lapid.

Lapid is scheduled to announce Monday to President Reuven Rivlin that he has succeeded in forming a government.