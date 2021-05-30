Want up-to-the-
May 30, 2021
May 30, 2021
י"ט סיון תשפ"א
י"ט סיון תשפ"א
National
PHOTOS: America Prepares for Memorial Day
PHOTOS: America Prepares for Memorial Day
י"ט סיון תשפ"א
Craig DeOld, a retired Army Captain, and commander of the Boston Police VFW, replaces flags at veteran’s graves in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Bob Workman of Boston, a retired Marine Gunnery Sgt., and past commander of the Boston Police VFW, searches for veteran’s graves to make sure flags are placed at each one, in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
visitors point to the names of the fallen soldiers at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Items are left next to names of the fallen soldiers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Volunteer Joe Schwann places American flags in front of tombstones at the South Florida National Cemetery. Volunteers at the cemetery will be placing U.S. flags on some 25,000 graves where members of the military are buried. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
American flags are displayed next to veterans’ graves at the Crown Hill National Cemetery in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Petty officer First Class Gary Hegler places flags near headstones at the Vicksburg National Cemetery. About 40 volunteers placed nearly 1,700 flags. (Eric Shelton/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
