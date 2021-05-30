Gas Prices to Rise for Seventh Straight Month

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 7:36 am |

A worker fills gas at a gas station in Yerushalayim. (Kobi Gideon/Flash90)

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Monday night at midnight, June 1, by 7 agurot to NIS 6.13 per liter, the Energy Ministry announced Sunday. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This will be the seventh consecutive month in which government price controlled gasoline prices have risen. The price of gasoline in Israel has risen from a low point of NIS 4.79 in May 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 economic crisis.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.06 to NIS 5.24 on Monday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.