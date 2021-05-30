Four Jews Charged in Alleged Terror Attack on Arab Man

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 12:23 pm |

Four Jews have been charged in the stabbing of an Arab man in Yerushalayim’s Mahane Yehuda market two weeks ago during widespread ethnic unrest, according to The Times of Israel on Sunday.

A gag order was placed on publishing the names of the defendants, who are between 21 and 30 years old and face charges of terrorism.

Three of the defendants are charged with terror and attempted murder, while the fourth is charged with a terror act and deliberate causing of grievous bodily harm.

The four are accused of assaulting a restaurant worker and spraying him with pepper spray, as he was emptying out trash. One of them allegedly stabbed him in the back.

The victim, 25, was hospitalized after the attack. He has since been released from the hospital but is still undergoing rehabilitation.