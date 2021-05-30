Bennett Threatened, Gets Extra Security

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 11:45 am |

Head of the Yamina party, Naftali Bennett. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

Threatening images of Yamina chief Naftali Bennett on social media have prompted a police investigation.

Images were shared on social media depicting Bennett in an Arab headdress with the caption “The liar,” according to media reports.

It recalled a similar image of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin that was circulated in the days prior to his assassination in 1995. The convicted assassin was a right-wing extremist, and in light of Bennett’s decision to join the Lapid-led center-left coalition, there are fears that dangerous extremist sentiments might again be in play and cannot be ignored.

Bennett was assigned an additional security detail in anticipation of his announcement on Sunday night that he is joining Yair Lapid and other parties in a so-called “change” government, which could see Bennett serving as prime minister in a rotation ahead of Lapid. Apparently, he would have received more security even had there been not threats.