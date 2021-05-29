NYPD Seek Suspect in Another Anti-Asian Hate Crime

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Surveillance image of the suspect.

The New York Police Department is searching for a man they say tried to mug a subway passenger in what is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime.

Police say the suspect was panhandling when he approached the Asian victim on Thursday afternoon while a train was approaching the 34th Street and 6th Avenue subway station.

The suspect asked the victim if he was Chinese and threatened his life before trying to grab his bag and mobile phone. The victim was able to jump off the train at the next stop and wasn’t injured.

Police released photos of the suspect shot through the windows of the train.

The case comes amid a spike in anti-Asian crimes, both in New York and across the nation.