White House Proposes $6 Trillion 2022 Budget

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House will outline its proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year on Friday. The proposal is $6 trillion worth of spending, the most in more than fifty years.

President Joe Biden will formally propose and expand on his budget plans to Congress later on, and the White House’s offer is meant as Biden’s starting point in negotiations with Congress, and is expected to undergo not insignificant changes before being signed into law, CNN reported.

The bill will call for spending to increase by $8 trillion by 2031, and Congressional Republicans are likely to protest the size and scope of the bill out of deficit concerns, an issue that has become increasingly partisan.

Biden has ambitious plans for upgrading infrastructure and expanding the safety net to make it easier for families, but he is walking a tightrope of trying to appease Republicans, moderate Democrats and liberal Democrats all at once.

