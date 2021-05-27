Saudi, U.S. Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Challenges

Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 8:52 am |

DUBAI (Reuters) -

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via Reuters/File Photo)

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken discussed by phone the “strategic” partnership between their countries and cooperation in dealing with regional and global challenges, Saudi state media reported on Thursday.

Blinken ended a Middle East tour on Thursday aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian terrorists. He visited Yerushalayim, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken also spoke with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

In both phone calls, Blinken underscored the importance of bringing together international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza, Price said.

Qatar on Wednesday said it will provide $500 million to help rebuild Gaza.