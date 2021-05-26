Mass Shooting in San Jose, Multiple Casualties Reported, Including Shooter

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:16 pm |

This photo provided by KGO-TV/ABC7, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in San Jose, Calif. (KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP)

Police responded to a mass shooting in downtown San Jose, California that lead to multiple dead, including the shooter.

The shooting took place at the light rail maintenance yard, CNN reported. The facility was quickly evacuated and a public school two blocks away went into lockdown as police searched for the active shooter.

The suspected shooter was pronounced dead by the sheriff’s office, but the circumstances were not immediately revealed.

There are “multiple victims and we have multiple casualties at this point,” said Russell Davis, a spokesperson for Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. He said the victims were employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority who were at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“We are in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely,” California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.