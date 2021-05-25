U.S. Citizens to Be Allowed to Travel Home Using Expired Passports

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:53 am |

The U.S. State Department has announced that citizens with expired passports will be able to travel home using their expired passport. In a statement, the Department said: “The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is the highest priority of the Department of State.

“To alleviate travel difficulties and unprecedented appointment backlogs created by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security are working together to facilitate U.S. citizens’ return to the United States.

“U.S. citizens currently overseas whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, may be able to use their expired US passport for direct return travel to the United States until December 31, 2021.”

The statement added that “certain criteria apply” and encouraged U.S. citizens to confirm eligibility prior to finalizing travel arrangements.

It noted that “recently expired passports cannot be used to travel from the United States to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection en route to the United States or to a United States territory.”

Processing times for those wishing to renew their passport upon their return to the United States can be found on the State Department’s website, the statement concluded.

It should be noted that those who have dual citizenship, Israeli and U.S., with one’s valid Israeli passport, one can travel to the United States with an expired American passport, and then return to Israel using the Israeli passport. If one does not possess dual citizenship, they will need to obtain a new U.S. passport before returning to Israel, as Israel will not grant entry to travelers with expired passports.

Furthermore, visa holders should bear in mind that if they obtain new passports in the United States, they will need new visas and/or entry permits to be permitted to re-enter Israel. And, at the current time, it is extraordinarily difficult to obtain visas while abroad.