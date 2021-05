Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10:51 am |

An animated graphic shows the flight path of Ryanair Flight 4978, flying from Athens to Vilnius and carrying Belarusian opposition activist and blogger Roman Protasevich, diverting and landing in Minsk, Belarus Sunday. (FLIGHTRADAR24.COM/Handout via Reuters)

Belarus will face consequences for detaining dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, saying a video recorded by the blogger was “deeply distressing.”

“The video of Roman Protasevich makes for deeply distressing viewing. As a journalist and a passionate believer in freedom of speech I call for his immediate release,” Johnson said in a tweet.

“Belarus’ actions will have consequences.”