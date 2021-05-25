Refunds for Unused Meron Tickets Available

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:08 am |

Dancing in Meron on Lag BaOmer night, hours before the tragedy. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Transportation Ministry is offering refunds to those who bought tickets to travel to Meron this year on Lag BaOmer. All the passengers who did not reach the destination or had not validated their ticket, are eligible if they planned on leaving any time after 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The refund is available at any of the Al Hakav service centers throughout the country. It will be deposited in the recipient’s bank account. Refunds will be made by the end of July 2021.

Deputy Transport Minister Rabbi Uri Maklev welcomed the decision and noted that in the shadow of the great disaster and dramatic traffic changes made throughout the public transport system on the night of Lag BaOmer, the ministry acted immediately to return the money of passengers who did not reach their destination.

“A trip for the whole family for hundreds of shekels, and now we are working to return the money to those who were unable to attend the celebration,” Rabbi Maklev added.