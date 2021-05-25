Poll: Israelis Approve IDF Gaza Operation But Pan “Hasbara”

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm |

Yochanan Plesner, Chairman of the Israel Democracy Institute. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

An overwhelming percentage of Israelis—78 percent—have expressed satisfaction with IDF military operations in the Gaza fighting, but only 32 percent approved the government’s “hasbara,” its efforts to explain Israeli policy to the world, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

The Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) said it “found that the government received good grades from the public on the military execution of the operation and care for the home front” – the latter of which won approval from 58% of respondents – “but Israelis were divided on the question of whether a good job was done communicating the operation’s goals to the public.”

Regarding the riots and violent incidents which occurred while the fighting with Gaza terrorist groups was going on, Israelis had mixed feelings. Around 40% of Israelis believe “that they are just a small minority of extremists who do not reflect the general sentiment among Arab Israelis,” compared to 61% of Arab-Israelis share that view.

Jewish Israelis were more inclined to dismiss Jews who attacked Arabs during the same period as a marginal, if disturbing, phenomenon. Some 80 percent believe that offenders in these cases represent a “small and unrepresentative minority of extremists.”

Among Arab Israelis that perception was shared by only 56 percent.