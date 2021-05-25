In New Poll, Garcia Leads for the First Time

NEW YORK -

In a new New York City mayoral poll, former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia is leading the pack of Democrat nominee hopefuls.

Garcia had support from 21% of the poll respondents, while Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams nipped at her heels with 20% and entrepreneur Andrew Yang came in third with 16%. 9% of respondents said they were undecided.

The survey of more than 500 city residents was conducted by Emerson College and PIX11 News and published by Politico.

Garcia has never before lead a poll, but she recently received a boost of favorable media coverage in the form of endorsements from the New York Daily News and the New York Times.

In the previous poll conducted by Emerson earlier this month on May 17, Garcia had only 8% of the support while Adams lead with 18%.

In every other poll, Adams and Yang are locked in a tight race, but it appears Yang’s lead has been shrinking as crime and homelessness becomes a mayor issue in the race, Pxi11 reported.

