Biden to Double FEMA Spending for Hurricane, Storm Recovery

President Joe Biden participates in a briefing on the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, at FEMA headquarters, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington.

President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will double emergency spending to help vulnerable neighborhoods prepare for extreme weather.

“We all know that the storms are coming, and we’re going to be prepared,” Biden said during at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Washington headquarters. “We have to be ready.”

The $1 billion in FEMA spending on comes as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that the 2021 hurricane season could see between 13-20 named storms, and 3-5 that could become major storms with more than 100 miles an hour.

The money will go to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which helps states and communities prepare and reduce risks of natural disasters.

“We’re going to spare no expense, no effort, to keep Americans safe and respond to crises when they arise,” Biden said.

FEMA has had a busy year: in addition to being heavily involved in the national coronavirus vaccination drive, the agency has responded to a deadly blackout in Texas and is bracing for a severe wildfire season in the west.

