View of COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination center in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Coronavirus commissioner Professor Nachman Ash said on Sunday that inoculation of children ages 12 to 15 will begin soon after the Health Ministry completes its final review of the matter.

Ash said the ministry wanted to ensure that there were no adverse side affects from the vaccines after a small number of cases of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle were reported among teenagers.

The American CDC was also investigating the reports.