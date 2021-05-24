Biden Talks with Egypt’s Sissi; Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza

CAIRO (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, May 24, 2021 at 3:52 pm |

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo)

Egypt’s president discussed on Monday with U.S. President Joe Biden strengthening the Gaza ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza and international efforts to rebuild it, the Egyptian presidency spokesman said in a statement.

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Biden discussed “developments of the Palestinian cause and ways to revive the peace process after the recent developments,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Monday night the partial reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow humanitarian items only into the Gaza Strip.

This will enable the delivery of medical equipment, food, medicine, and fuels for the private sector beginning on Tuesday.

Kerem Shalom will however, will remain closed for export until further notice.

In addition, it was decided to allow the transfer of patients for life-saving treatments, employees of international organizations and foreign journalists through the Erez crossing starting Tuesday.

It was also decided to open the Gaza coastal fishing area to 6 nautical miles, starting Tuesday 6:00 p.m.