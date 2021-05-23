Senate Republicans Introduce Bill to Resupply Israel’s Iron Dome

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 6:56 am |

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, May 12. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Four Republican members of the Senate on Friday introduced legislation to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system credited with intercepting 90% of the over 4,360 rockets fired at Israeli civilians in the recent 11-day conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip.

The “Emergency Resupply for Iron Dome Act of 2021” introduced by Marco Rubio of Florida, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ted Cruz of Texas, would redirect Gaza humanitarian aid to resupply Israel’s Iron Dome.

“Iranian-backed terrorists have launched thousands of rockets targeting innocent civilians in Israel,” Rubio said in a statement. “Their hate for Israel has also resulted in misfires that have killed their own people in Gaza. Israel’s Iron Dome has saved countless lives, and we should ensure that it is fully funded and Israel has what it needs to continue to defend itself.”

The move by Senate Republicans counters resolutions offered by Democrats in Congress to block a $735 million weapons sale to Israel.