Police Respond to Shooting in New Jersey, Two Killed

NEW YORK -

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 10:48 am |

Police gather at the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New Jersey police were on the scene of a reported mass shooting that took place overnight in Fairfield Township.

Police were called to a birthday party taking place in a home on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township. As dozens of people, ranging from young adults to senior citizens, enjoyed the warm weather and the opportunity to meet in person, someone came in with a gun and started shooting.

A 30 year-old man and a 25 year-old woman were killed and twelve people were wounded, ABC 7 reported.

The shooting took place at a local town party, local Melissa Helmbrecht of the HopeLoft Community Center, told the news. She said it was an exciting opportunity for many to see their friends and neighbors in person again.

“I’m just worried for our friends, our family, our employees. Over the coming days we’re going to have a lot of pieces to put back together,” she said.

Police are investigating the shooting.

With reporting by the Associated Press.