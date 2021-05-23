European Leaders Condemn Belarusian Authorities Forcing Plane to Land and Arresting Opposition Journalist

MOSCOW (The Washington Post) -

Belarusian authorities on Sunday forced a civilian jetliner to land in Minsk and arrested an opposition journalist who was on board, an act that some European leaders were comparing to a hijacking.

European leaders meeting in Brussels on Monday said they were considering wide-ranging sanctions against Belarus.

Mere minutes before the Ryanair flight was to exit Belarusian airspace and cross into Lithuania, its crew got an order from Belarus’s air traffic control to turn around because of possible explosives on board. A MiG-29 fighter jet scrambled to escort the Boeing to Minsk, though the plane’s destination of Vilnius was far closer.

The Belarusian opposition said the purported bomb scare was just a pretext for strongman President Alexander Lukashenko’s real reason for ordering the plane’s diversion: the arrest of Roman Protasevich, an opposition journalist on board.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he wanted to discuss immediate sanctions at a previously scheduled meeting of European leaders in Brussels on Monday.

“Hijacking of a civilian plane is an unprecedented act of state terrorism. It cannot go unpunished,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The regime forced the landing (of the) Ryanair plane in Minsk to arrest journalist and activist Roman Protasevich,” opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Twitter, adding that she is demanding his “immediate release” and calling on the International Civil Aviation Organization to take action.

The ICAO said in a statement on Twitter that it is “strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing of a Ryanair flight and its passengers, which could be in contravention of the Chicago Convention. We look forward to more information being officially confirmed by the countries and operators concerned.”

“This is unprecedented,” said a senior European diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the unfolding situation.

The diplomat said European policymakers would need to discuss whether it was still safe to fly over Belarusian airspace.

Flights in Northern and Eastern Europe often try to avoid Russian airspace – including the exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea – which means that if Belarusian airspace is also a no-go, north-south flights in Europe could become quite circuitous.

While Belarus’s biggest ally, Russia, was silent on the incident, the Western condemnation was strong. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Twitter that the plane was “forcibly landed” and that the Belarusian “regime is behind the abhorrent action.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “this is a serious (and) dangerous incident which requires international investigation.” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain is “coordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications.”

Julie Fisher, the U.S. ambassador to Belarus, said on Twitter that Lukashenko’s “regime today showed again its contempt for international community and its citizens.”

“Faking a bomb threat and sending MiG-29s to force @Ryanair to Minsk in order to arrest a @nexta journalist on politically motivated charges is dangerous and abhorrent,” she added.