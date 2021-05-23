Blinken Set to Arrive in Israel on Wednesday

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 4:19 am |

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters/File Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel on Wednesday and the PA on Thursday as part of the White House’s efforts to strengthen a ceasefire agreement reached between Israelis and Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken’s full itinerary has not been revealed, but the U.S. State Department has previously said that Blinken’s visit to Ramallah is intended “for reconstruction efforts and joint work towards a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Blinken’s trip to the Middle East will likely include a visit to Egypt, which mediated the ceasefire between the parties, as well as the Kingdom of Jordan, a State Department official said.

On Friday, President Joe Biden welcomed the ceasefire between Gaza terrorists and Israel in a speech from the White House early Friday, less than an hour before it went into effect.

“I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I’m committed to working toward it,” Biden said at the White House, hailing Egypt’s role in brokering the agreement.

Biden said the U.S. will work through the U.N. and other international bodies to aid in reconstruction efforts and humanitarian assistance for residents of Gaza.

He said he spoke to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu six times, who expressed his appreciation for the Iron Dome.