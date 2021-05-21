WHO: COVID-19 Death Tolls Are Likely a ‘Significant Undercount’

GENEVA (Reuters) -

Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a “significant undercount,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, saying 6-8 million people may have died so far.

Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million last year or 1.2 million more than officially reported.

“We are likely facing a significant undercount of total deaths directly and indirectly attributed to COVID-19,” it said.

The U.N. agency officially estimates that around 3.4 million people have died directly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by May 2021.

“…This number would truly be two to three times higher. So I think safely about 6 to 8 million deaths could be an estimate on a cautionary note,” said Samira Asma, WHO’s assistant director general in its Data and Analytics division at a virtual press briefing.

WHO data analyst William Msemburi said that this estimate included both unreported COVID-19 deaths as well as indirect deaths due to the lack of hospital capacity and restrictions on movements among other factors.

“The challenge is that the reported COVID-19 [death toll figures] is an undercount of that full impact,” Msemburi said.

The WHO did not give a breakdown of the figure, referred to by health experts as “”excess mortality.”