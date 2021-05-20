Reports: Israel Ready to Consider Ceasefire

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:54 am |

There was a flurry of reports of a possible ceasefire in the Gaza fighting as early as Thursday night, even as rockets again rained down on southern Israel.

“The Israeli government informed the Egyptian side that it would accept a cease fire after the security cabinet meeting this evening,” the BBC said, citing an informed source. It added, however, that “we have do not have official confirmation from the Israeli side.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel has already agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

However, any deal will have to be approved by the security cabinet, set to convene at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Somewhat earlier in the day, Defense Minister Benny Gantz indicated that the IDF was not yet ceasefire-oriented: “We are prepared and willing to expand the operation as needed,” says Gantz.

“We are taking Hamas on a journey back in time — a journey from which we will not allow it to return,” he added.

His remarks came as IDF sources said that they were running out of quality targets in Gaza.