IDF Strikes Additional Military Targets, Damaging Hamas’ Launching Capabilities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:22 pm |

Smoke rises above buildings in Gaza struck by Israeli air raids, Thursday. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

Since Thursday morning, the IDF has struck approximately 30 rocket launching posts in the Gaza Strip, located above and below ground, several of which were armed and aimed at Israeli communities. In addition, the IDF struck a number of terror operatives while they were launching rockets into Israeli territory, the military said on Thursday night.

Over the past few days, the IDF struck approximately 430 Hamas and Islamic Jihad rocket launchers, as well as over 20 rocket-launching operatives. The sites that were struck were used by the terror organizations to fire towards Israel, and include rocket launchers and launching posts. These IDF attacks harm the launching capabilities of the terror organizations.

The IDF says 299 rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since 7 a.m.

The military says 42 of the rockets fell in Gaza. The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system successfully intercepted 90 percent of the projectiles, it says.