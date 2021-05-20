Electric Corp. Refuses to Fix Gaza Lines Until Missing Israelis Returned

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 3:21 am |

Brother of late Israeli soldier Oron Shaul seen at a protest tent outside Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s residence in Yerushalayim in 2016, in demand of retrieving the missing bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul from Hamas captivity. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The workers’ union at the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) announced on Thursday that it will not fix electric lines to the Gaza Strip that were damaged during the latest round of fighting until the Israelis being held by terrorist groups there are released, according to Channel 12.

“As a sign of solidarity and support for the struggle for the return of the boys, we do not intend to repair and return the power lines to Gaza that were damaged as a result of Hamas firing, until Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul and Avera Mengistu are returned to Israel,” said the union.

“At the moment it is a declaratory step, because it is not possible to go there due to the fighting. But once there is calm, and if the management issues instructions to go and repair the lines, we as a workers’ union will ask not to connect them until the boys return,” union leader Miko Tzarfati told Globes.

The IEC stressed in a statement that it is “subject to the provisions of the law and believes that electricity is an essential product outside the conflict,” according to the report.

Hamas has been holding the remains of Israeli soldiers Shaul and Goldin, Hy”d, captive since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.