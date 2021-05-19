U.S. Condemns Erdogan Comments on Jewish People as Anti-Semitic

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:27 am |

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Monday. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via Reuters)

The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned recent comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Jewish people as anti-Semitic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence,” Price said in a statement.

“Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere,” he said.

Price did not specify which of Erdogan’s remarks the United States considered anti-Semitic. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Erdogan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has criticized Israel for conducting airstrikes on Gaza and called it a “terror state” after Israeli police fired rubber bullets at rock-throwing Palestinians in Yerushalayim.