YERUSHALAYIM

An Iron Dome anti-missile system can be seen at the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Lebanon. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared on Monday in northern Israel, the IDF said.

The sirens sounded in the lower Galilee, east of the coastal city of Haifa, the IDF said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

There are reports of at least one interception above the city of Acco. Rockets are believed to have been fired from Lebanon, and not from Hamas.

IDF artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches in Lebanon, it was reported.