MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:44 am |

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia April 21. (Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters/File Photo)

Russia hopes to decide soon about a potential summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, after considering the behavior of the United States, the RIA news agency cited a Russian deputy foreign minister as saying on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were expected to hold talks on Wednesday night amid a push to agree a presidential summit, hoping to improve dire ties between the former Cold War foes.