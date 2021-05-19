Minister Steinitz: Take Over Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:21 am |

Minister Yuval Steinitz (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) said in an interview Wednesday, that in his view, the city of Gaza should be temporarily taken over for “a few weeks.”

He said, “There will be no escape from a temporary takeover. No one will disarm Hamas unless we do so by force.”

In an interview with Yediot, he stated: “This idea has heavy prices, so I understand those who think differently from me.” Steinitz added that he thinks a unilateral ceasefire should be declared “and not seek another agreement with Hamas.”