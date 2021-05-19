Kerem Shalom Crossing Humanitarian Aid Delivery Ceased Due to Mortar Fire

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:31 am |

A tanker truck carrying fuel arrives at the Palestinian side of the Israeli Kerem Shalom cargo crossing, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Yousef Masoud)

In an IDF release, details of what transpired at the Kerem Shalom crossing during delivery of a shipment of civilian aid into the Gaza Strip were divulged. The shipment, delivered via the Kerem Shalom crossing, and donated by the Kingdom of Jordan in accordance with guidelines, was stopped when terrorists in Gaza fired three mortar shells at the crossing area.

Following this, an alert was activated in the area and it was decided to stop the entry of the shipment until further notice. The shipment included a number of trucks with medical equipment destined for the Jordanian hospital in the Gaza Strip. Hamas’s terrorist activities, which repeatedly fire at delegations leading civilian aid and medical equipment to the Gaza Strip, are primarily affecting the residents of the Gaza Strip.