Israel Says UNRWA Lying About Aid Stoppage

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:51 pm |

View of the Kerem Shalom crossing, where Israel borders with Gaza and Egypt. (Doron Horowitz/FLASH90)

Israel responded with indignation to an accusation from the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, that it was preventing humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry laid the blame on Hamas: “During the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza yesterday, via Kerem Shalom crossing, Hamas deliberately bombed the crossing, resulting in the death of two civilians, and over 10 injured, including an IDF soldier. Today, yet again, Hamas’s barrage of mortars halted the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“UNRWA’s claim that Israel is preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza is a cynical misrepresentation and simply a lie. This is not the first time UNRWA has chosen to twist the facts and misrepresent events, for the sole purpose of blaming Israel… Israel will continue its efforts to coordinate the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza, taking into account security considerations.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry announced that foreign ministers from Germany, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia are scheduled to arrive on Thursday “to express their solidarity and support” for Israel in its battle against the Gaza terrorists.