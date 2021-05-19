Ministerial Committee for the Counter-Coronavirus Extends Regulations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:04 am |

In a joint announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Health, the Ministerial Committee for the Counter-Coronavirus approved Tuesday the extension of the Corona Regulations until Monday, May 31.

In addition, the Ministerial Committee approved extending until then the possibility for hotels to host residents living in places where a “special situation on the home front” has been declared due to the security situation.

In addition, the Ministerial Committee approved a technical amendment regarding the entry of tourists as part of a pilot of vaccinated tourist groups that will begin on May 23. The decision stipulates that tourists who come to the hotel as an organized group with the approval of the Population Authority, will be able to stay at the hotel based on a negative PCR test. This is until the arrangement of receiving a green mark based on the results of the serological test that will be performed upon landing. This test will make sure they are vaccinated.