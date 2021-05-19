Biden Spoke to Netanyahu on Wednesday, Urged De-escalation

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:01 am |

U.S. President Joe Biden waves before boarding the Marine One helicopter for a trip to the Coast Guard Academy from the Ellipse at the White House in Washington, Wednesday. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning that he expects to see a significant de-escalation in the Gaza conflict, according to the White House.

“The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.”

Biden’s comments are noteworthy given that the president merely indicated his support for a ceasefire in his conversation with Netanyahu on Monday.

After that Monday conversation, progressives criticized Biden for not demanding an immediate end to the violence.

It was the fourth call in the past week between the U.S. and Israeli leaders.