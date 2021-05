Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 4:33 am |

Israeli police on the streets of riot-torn Lod, Thursday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Shin Bet announced that it has arrested dozens of Israeli-Arab suspects for attacking Israeli citizens in the past few days.

Among those arrested are individuals suspected of attacking a Jewish family that accidentally drove into Umm el-Fahm.