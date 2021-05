Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 11:52 am |

NEW YORK -

Damage to a shul in Ashkelon where a Hamas missile struck. (Kevaot V’Hatzalah)

Several Hamas rockets landed in Ashkelon causing damage to a shul which suffered a direct hit. B’chasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the Dosa Synagogue in Lod was rebuilt and renovated overnight, and will be ready for use on Shavuos.