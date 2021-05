YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6:20 am |

An Israir plane, at the Ramon Airport near Eilat. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

All three Israeli airlines, El Al, Arkia and Israir, will run special rescue flights for Israelis trapped abroad by flight cancellations of non-Israeli airlines amid the rocket fire from Gaza, they announced Sunday.

Israir sent planes to the Belgian city of Liege on Sunday morning. Another plane will head to the Greek island of Crete late Monday, after the end of Yom Tov in Israel. Israir plans to send planes to Frankfurt, London and Paris on Sunday.