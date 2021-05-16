Israeli Air Force Bombs Gaza Terror Tunnels

NEW YORK -

Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 12:05 pm |

Tunnel hit by Israeli Air Force. (GPO)

The IDF reported that a short while ago, its fighter jets struck a Hamas tunnel shaft in the area of Khan Yunis of the southern Gaza Strip.

The tunnel contained military equipment and was located adjacent to a kindergarten, a mosque and a hospital. This proves once again how the Hamas terror organization deliberately places its military assets in the heart of densely populated civilian areas.

The IDF provided advance warning to civilians in the building in order to allow them sufficient time to evacuate the site. In addition IDF fighter jets struck offices belonging to Hamas Internal Security, which served as terror infrastructure.