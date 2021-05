YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:52 pm |

The Kosel Plaza is seen empty after a fire broke out at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, May 10. (Mendy Hechtman/Flash90)

Israel Police has completed its preparations for Shavuos across Yerushalayim and especially at the Kosel, according to Police Spokesperson.

Israel Police, Border Police and additional security forces will be deployed in increased numbers to maintain public order and safety, direct traffic in the Old City, shuls and more.

Security will be increased from previous years due to the ongoing security situation.