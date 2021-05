Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:27 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

An El Al plane parked at Ben Gurion Airport. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel’s national carrier, El Al, and the smaller Israeli Arkia Airlines both announced Tuesday night that they will allow passengers to reschedule their flights without a penalty charge.

The change must be made to the same destination, but with a future date. The tickets need to be redeemed until the end of May.

The accommodation is being made in deference to the current security situation in Israel.