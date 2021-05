Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4:36 am |

London -

Streaks of light are seen as Israel’s Iron Dome antimissile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that the United Kingdom condemned the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and locations within Israel.

“The ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must stop. We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides, and end to the targeting of civilian populations”, Raab said on Twitter