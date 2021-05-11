President Rivlin Urges Arab Leader to Rein in Violence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:58 am |

The scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit an open area near the Israeli Gaza border, Monday. (Flash90)

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday had an urgent phone call with Mudar Yunes, chair of the Forum of Arab Heads of Local Councils and conveyed a strong message regarding Arab violence in the streets of some of Israel’s mixed cities, including Lod, Ramle and others.

“We must not allow these sights to recur. We must not be held hostage by murderous Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, who are firing indiscriminately on Israeli citizens,” said the president.

He noted that such sights and deeds should be a matter of concern to the Arab leadership no less than they are to the Jewish leadership, and that if there is no clear expression of concern about damage to Israel’s holy sites and to the fabric of shared existence, the damage could become irreparable.

He added, “I appeal to you to do whatever you can to calm the situation. The Israeli people, Jews and Arabs alike, need to hear the Arab leadership speak out strongly and clearly against violence, against damage to synagogues, against this outburst of disorder.”

The president noted that the police will do everything necessary to restore public order and requested the cooperation of the Arab leadership to bring quiet and law and order back to the streets.