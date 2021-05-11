NYC to Lower Speed Limits

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:55 am |

Putting up a school zone speed camera at PS 199 in Manhattan on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography)

Speed limits will drop between 5-to-10 mph on city roadways that had 45 miles per hour speed limits as part of a larger plan to crack down on reckless drivers and accidents, officials announced.

Two of the streets impacted are Conduit Ave. in Queens and Pelham Parkway in the Bronx, which had been exempted from a 2014 rule mandating that many streets lower the limits to 25 miles per hour, the New York Daily News reported.

“Someone who is struck at 30 mph is twice as likely to die as someone who is struck at 25 mph,” Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman said at a news conference on Monday. “These are not small changes in terms of their potential impact on the safety of New Yorkers.”

The City Council will pass legislation that allows speed cameras to operate 24/7 and will impose harsher penalties on people who drive while inebriated and risk the lives of those around them, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his press conference.

“It gets rid of some of the real inconsistencies in the law that just aren’t tough enough on folks who endanger others with their vehicles,” said the mayor. “We’re focusing on some of the areas where we’ve seen the most crashes, and this is a way to create safety and accountability. You lower the speed limit, you send a message to everyone – these are the rules, you have to live by these rules. If you don’t, there will be consequences.”

___