Israel Says Not Ready for Truce Talks with Hamas

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1:57 pm |

Israeli soldiers prepare to move down south on May 11, 2021, El Poran, Golan Heights. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

After reports of Egyptian efforts to mediate a ceasefire within the next few days, a senior Israeli official was quoted in the media as saying that Israel is not ready for negotiations.

“Hamas fired a bunch of rockets, and then of course they want a ceasefire, that’s perfect for them, they don’t have to pay a price for firing on Yerushalayim and then 500 rockets,” the official said on Tuesday night.

“There will be a ceasefire when we’re ready for it,” adding that they may start considering one tomorrow, depending on developments.

The official would not confirm or deny a report on Channel 12 regarding Egyptian mediation efforts.