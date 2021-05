Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:19 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:19 am |

Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, on Tuesday. (Reuters/Nir Elias)

The IDF warned Gazans Tuesday afternoon to stay away from Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip due to “a large and extraordinary wave of attacks” by the Air Force.

“For your safety – stay away from any facilities containing Hamas weapons and armaments,” a military spokesperson said in a message in Arabic.