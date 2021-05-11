IDF Thwarts Terrorists at Road Near Beit Lechem

YERUSHALAYIM -

IDF soldiers thwarted an attack by two Palestinians throwing Molotov cocktails at passing Israeli cars southeast of Beit Lechem, the military said on Monday evening.

“Israeli soldiers in the area began implementing the arrest procedure, which included fire towards the suspects. They were struck,” the IDF said.

Both Palestinians — both teenagers — were wounded, one critically, according to the official Palestinian Authority WAFA news agency. Palestinian media did not mention whether the suspects threw Molotov cocktails, describing the events as “clashes,” The Times of Israel reported.