El Al Accommodation of Passengers During the Violence in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 6:39 pm |

(Tomás Del Coro)

In view of the security situation, EL AL announced that it will allow customers whose departure date applies in the coming days and are interested in changing their flight date, to do so at no charge, or to freeze their ticket for a future date or alternative destination without any handling fees.

Customers who wish to cancel will receive a voucher with the full value of the ticket.

In changing the flight date to an alternative date, El Al emphasized that requests to change the departure date until the end of May can be done without any price difference, and is dependent on the availability of space.

Passengers can find information about changes in the flight schedules through regular El AL channels or by calling 03-9771111.