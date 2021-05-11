Egypt Expresses Concern Over Israel’s Disinterest in Mediation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:09 am |

An aerial view shows the roof of a house damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Tuesday. (Reuters/Ilan Rosenberg)

Egypt on Tuesday expressed concern about the escalation of violence by Hamas, saying that Israel has so far showed disinterest in mediation efforts. Cairo traditionally assumes the role of mediator between Israel and Hamas.

A senior Egyptian intelligence official told Yisrael Hayom on Tuesday that “the last time Israel didn’t respond to mediation attempts with Hamas was in 2014. We hope we don’t see prolonged hostilities.”

“Hamas and the armed factions in Gaza failed to properly assess Israel’s response [to Monday’s rocket fire on Yerushalayim] and now Hamas has its back against the wall,” he said.

“We are very concerned about the possibility that the escalation in Gaza will lead to a wide-scale military confrontation that will claim many lives,” he said.