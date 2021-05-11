Dozens of Arabs Riot Inside Assaf Harofeh Hospital

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:41 am |

Police officers clash with Arab rioters in Ramle, Monday night. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Following riots in Lod and Ramle during the night, dozens rioted inside the Shamir Hospital – Assaf Harofeh in Be’er Yaakov, where the injured were hospitalized.

In reports from the hospital, rioters located in the emergency room began “raging, throwing stones, vandalizing equipment, cursing and threatening the medical staff who were forced to hide for fear of their lives.”

Some patients were evacuated to safe areas until police forces dispersed the riot using stun guns.

“The Shamir Medical Center, which works days and nights to treat the entire population from all sectors without discrimination, takes the assault and threats of medical staff and the destruction of equipment designed to serve its patients very seriously,” the hospital said. “We call on the leaders of the communities in our area to calm the spirits and do everything in their power to prevent such incidents again in the future.”