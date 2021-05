Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 6:35 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Moments before the attack.

A mashgiach kashrus in a greenhouse where bug-free lettuce is grown in Zikim was saved by a miracle from a rocket, b’chasdei Shamayim.

Reb Yisrael Orenbach, a mashgiach kashrus for the Rav Efrati kashrus, said, “I was inspecting a greenhouse, and I heard a missile whistle by, so I ran to a protected place. When I went out I saw that the missile hit the greenhouse exactly where I was a moment earlier.”